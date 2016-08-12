版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 12日 星期五

BRIEF-Paula Cholmondeley joins board of directors of Kapstone Paper and Packaging Corp

Aug 12 Kapstone Paper And Packaging Corp

* Paula H.J. Cholmondeley joins board of directors of Kapstone Paper and Packaging Corporation

* Kapstone increased number of its directors from eleven to twelve Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

