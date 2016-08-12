版本:
BRIEF-Concordia International Q2 adjusted EPS $1.38

Aug 12 Concordia International Corp

* Concordia international announces second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.44, revenue view $231.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 revenue rose 208 percent to $231.7 million

* Q2 gaap loss per share $11.18

* Subsequent to quarter end, on aug 11, 2016, board unanimously agreed to suspend $0.075 dividend per share, payable quarterly

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $1.38 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

