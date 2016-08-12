版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 12日 星期五 19:22 BJT

BRIEF-Highpower International Q2 non-gaap EPS $0.15

Aug 12 Highpower International Inc

* Highpower international reports financial results for the second quarter and six months ended june 30, 2016

* Q2 earnings per share $0.14

* Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $0.15

* Q2 sales $36.7 million versus $38.6 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐