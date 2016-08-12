版本:
BRIEF-Neonode to raise $8.7 million in private placement

Aug 12 Neonode Inc

* Neonode to raise $8.7 million in private placement

* Neonode Inc says agreed to sell an aggregate total of 8.6 million shares of common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

