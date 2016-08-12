BRIEF-Touchstone posts Q2 FFO per share $0.04

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan 16
Jan 16 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Aug 12 Touchstone Exploration Inc
* Touchstone announces second quarter 2016 results
* Qtrly average oil sales of 1,322 barrels per day representing a decrease of 19 pct from Q2 of 2015
* Qtrly loss per share $0.03
* Qtrly FFO per share $0.04
* In June 2016, liquidated outstanding commodity hedges which resulted in proceeds of US$2 million
* Is currently in default of July 2016 monthly production covenant and currently seeking a waiver from lender
* Expect letter of credit to be cancelled in near future, upon which co's bank loan borrowing base will be reduced to $nil
* Co's lender will assess credit facility which may include a new borrowing base redetermination
* Touchstone will continue to assess new sources of financing available to manage current capital commitments Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, Jan 15 Shareholders of bankrupt Peabody Energy Corp will seek this week to be part of a reorganized company whose prospects have brightened after a recent surge in coal prices and its stock, Barron's reported in its Sunday issue.
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 16 Trust in governments, companies and the media plunged last year as ballots from the United States to Britain to the Philippines rocked political establishments and scandals hit business.