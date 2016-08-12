版本:
BRIEF-Intelligent Systems Q2 loss of $0.02/share

Aug 12 Intelligent Systems Corp:

* Announces second quarter and year-to-date 2016 results

* Q2 revenue $1.55 million

* Q2 loss per share $0.02 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

