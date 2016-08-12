版本:
BRIEF-Nova lifeStyle Q2 loss per share $0.03

Aug 12 Nova LifeStyle Inc :

* Q2 loss per share $0.03

* Nova LifeStyle reports second quarter 2016 financial results

* Q2 sales fell 17.9 percent to $24 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

