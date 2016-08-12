BRIEF-KCG releases July 2016 trade volumes

Aug 12 KCG Holdings Inc

* KCG releases July 2016 trade volumes

* In market making, in July, KCG averaged $26.2 billion dollar volume traded, 3.5 billion shares traded, and 3.3 million trades per day in U.S. Equities

* In July, KCG averaged $26.2 billion dollar volume traded, 3.5 billion shares traded, and 3.3 million trades per day in U.S. Equities

* In global execution services, in July, KCG institutional equities averaged 205.2 million U.S. Equity shares traded per day Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: