BRIEF-J C Penney Q2 loss per share $0.05

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan 16
The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Aug 12 J C Penney Company Inc :
* Q2 loss per share $0.05 excluding items
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* J C Penney reports a 2.2 percent increase in comparable sales for the second quarter 2016
* Q2 loss per share $0.05
* Company reaffirms its 2016 guidance
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $-1.20, revenue view $12.62 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Comparable sales increased 2.2 % for Q2
* For Q2, gross margin was 37.1 % of sales, a 10 basis point improvement compared to same period last year
* "for quarter, Sephora, home, and footwear and handbags were company's top performing divisions"
* Qtrly total net sales $2.92 billion versus $2.88 billion
* Q2 revenue view $2.93 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, Jan 15 Shareholders of bankrupt Peabody Energy Corp will seek this week to be part of a reorganized company whose prospects have brightened after a recent surge in coal prices and its stock, Barron's reported in its Sunday issue.
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 16 Trust in governments, companies and the media plunged last year as ballots from the United States to Britain to the Philippines rocked political establishments and scandals hit business.