版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 12日 星期五 19:36 BJT

BRIEF-Ivanhoe Mines posts Q2 earnings of $0.01/share

Aug 12 Ivanhoe Mines Ltd:

* Ivanhoe Mines announces financial results and review of operations for the second quarter of 2016

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.01 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐