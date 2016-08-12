版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 12日 星期五 20:21 BJT

BRIEF-Innvest Q2 adjusted FFO per share c$0.209

Aug 12 Innvest Real Estate Investment Trust :

* Innvest REIT reports results for second quarter 2016

* Q2 FFO per share c$0.184

* Q2 FFO per share view c$0.23 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐