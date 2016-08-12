版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 12日 星期五 20:22 BJT

BRIEF-Amira Nature Foods and UPL enter strategic alliance

Aug 12 Amira Nature Foods Ltd :

* Amira Nature Foods and UPL enter strategic alliance to build a productive rice value chain Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

