BRIEF-Spectral Q2 loss per share C$0.02

Aug 12 Spectral Medical Inc :

* Spectral announces second quarter results

* Q2 loss per share C$0.02

* Q2 revenue C$870,000 versus C$818,000 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

