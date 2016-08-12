版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 12日 星期五

BRIEF-P&F Industries Q2 loss per share $1.49

Aug 12 P&F Industries :

* P&F Industries Reports Results For The Three And Six-Month periods ended June 30, 2016

* Q2 revenue $15.64 million versus $16.1 million

* Qtrly loss per share $1.49 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

