BRIEF-GreenSpace Brands increases previously announced bought deal public offering

Aug 12 Greenspace Brands Inc :

* Greenspace brands inc. Announces increase to previously announced bought deal public offering

* Underwriters agreed to purchase, on a bought deal basis, 5.4 million offered shares at a price of $1.13 per offered share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

