版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 12日 星期五 20:37 BJT

BRIEF-XPO Logistics announces pricing of private offering of $535 mln 6.125 pct senior notes

Aug 12 XPO Logistics Inc

* XPO logistics announces pricing of private offering of $535 million 6.125 pct senior notes

* Notes will bear interest at a rate of 6.125 pct payable semiannually

* Pricing of its previously announced issuance of $535.0 million of senior notes due 2023 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐