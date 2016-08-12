版本:
BRIEF-Perk.com posts Q2 loss per share $0.02

Aug 12 Perk.com Inc

* Perk Inc reports 2016 second quarter financial results highlighted by a 64 pct increase in revenues

* Qtrly total revenue increased approximately 64 pct to $20.4 million

* Qtrly loss per share $0.02

* Q2 revenue view $22.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

