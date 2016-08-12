版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 12日 星期五 20:36 BJT

BRIEF-Fiore Exploration Ltd announces private placement

Aug 12 Fiore Exploration Ltd

* Fiore Exploration Ltd announces private placement

* Says non-brokered private placement of 12.8 million common shares at $0.55 per common share, for gross proceeds of $7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐