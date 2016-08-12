版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 12日 星期五

BRIEF-Great Panther Silver resumes operations at Topia mine in Mexico

Aug 12 Great Panther Silver Ltd

* Great Panther Silver resumes operations at Topia mine

* Resuming mining and processing operations today at its Topia mine in Durango, Mexico, following last week's temporary shutdown

