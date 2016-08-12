版本:
2016年 8月 12日

BRIEF-Skyharbour closes non-brokered private placement of $2.47 mln

Aug 12 Skyharbour Resources Ltd

* Closes non-brokered private placement of $2.47 million and granted exchange acceptance for the option to acquire 100 pct of Moore Lake Uranium Project from Denison mines Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

