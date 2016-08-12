版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 12日 星期五 20:35 BJT

BRIEF-General Cannabis posts Q2 loss per share $0.09

Aug 12 General Cannabis Corp

* General Cannabis announces 2016 second quarter results

* Q2 revenue rose 64 percent to $701,900

* Q2 loss per share $0.09 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐