版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 12日 星期五 20:34 BJT

BRIEF-Wheeler REIT lowers debt with partial repayment of credit facility

Aug 12 Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust

* Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc lowers debt with partial repayment of credit facility

* Reduced balance on co's revolving credit line to about $46.1 million from $67.2 million at June 30, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐