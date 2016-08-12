版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 12日 星期五 20:49 BJT

BRIEF-Tengasco Q2 loss per share $0.27

Aug 12 Tengasco Inc :

* Tengasco announces second quarter 2016 financial results

* Q2 revenue $1.3 million versus $1.9 million

* Continues to evaluate acquisition, joint venture

* Company expects to record an impairment during q3 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

