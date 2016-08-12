BRIEF- Charles Schwab reports monthly activity highlights

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan 16
Jan 16 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Aug 12 Charles Schwab Corp :
* Schwab reports monthly activity highlights
* Net new assets brought to company by new and existing clients in july 2016 totaled $9.0 billion
* Average interest-earning assets on company's balance sheet were $191.9 billion in July, up 21% from july 2015
* Total client assets were $2.70 trillion as of month-end july, up 5% from July 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, Jan 15 Shareholders of bankrupt Peabody Energy Corp will seek this week to be part of a reorganized company whose prospects have brightened after a recent surge in coal prices and its stock, Barron's reported in its Sunday issue.
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 16 Trust in governments, companies and the media plunged last year as ballots from the United States to Britain to the Philippines rocked political establishments and scandals hit business.