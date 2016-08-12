版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 12日 星期五 21:29 BJT

BRIEF-PBF Logistics LP prices public offering of 4,000,000 common units

Aug 12 Pbf Logistics LP

* PBF Logistics LP prices public offering of 4,000,000 common units representing limited partner interests

* Offering of 4 million common units has been priced for total gross proceeds of approximately $80.6 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐