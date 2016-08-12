BRIEF-SmartREIT issues $350 mln senior unsecured debentures

Aug 12 Smart Reit

* SmartREIT announces $350 million Series O and Series P senior unsecured debentures issue

* Offering includes $100 million of series o senior unsecured debentures that will carry coupon rate of 2.987% , to mature on Aug 28, 2024

* Net proceeds from sale will be used for redemption of its $100 million 5.00% Series F senior unsecured debentures due February 1, 2019

* Offering includes $250 million principal amount of series p senior unsecured debentures that will carry a coupon rate of 3.444 percent

* Net proceeds will also be used for redemption of $90 million 4.70% Series G senior unsecured debentures due August 22, 2018 Source text for Eikon: