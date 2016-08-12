版本:
BRIEF-Oconee Federal Financial quarterly earnings per share $0.25

Aug 12 Oconee Federal Financial Corp

* Oconee Federal Financial Corp. announces three month and year ended financial results

* Quarterly earnings per share $0.25

* Says net interest income decreased by $278 thousand, or 6.5%, to $4.0 million for three months ended June 30, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

