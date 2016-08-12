BRIEF-Lassonde Industries Q2 earnings per share C$2.24

Aug 12 Lassonde Industries Inc

* Lassonde Industries Inc. announces its Q2 2016 results

* Q2 earnings per share C$2.24

* Q2 sales C$360.2 million versus C$356.8 million

* Lassonde Industries says "Does not see any signs of competitive activity diminishing by end of 2016"

* Lassonde Industries - "Remains optimistic about its ability to slightly increase its consolidated sales in 2016 compared to those of 2015"