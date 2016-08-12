BRIEF-Murphy Oil upsizes offering of $550 mln of senior notes due 2024

Aug 12 Murphy Oil Corp :

* Priced offering of $550 million senior notes that will mature in 2024, an increase from previously announced offering of $500 million