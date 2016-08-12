版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 13日 星期六 01:05 BJT

BRIEF-Murphy Oil upsizes offering of $550 mln of senior notes due 2024

Aug 12 Murphy Oil Corp :

* Murphy Oil Corporation announces pricing and upsizing of offering of $550 million of senior notes due 2024

* Has priced an offering of $550 million of 6.875 percent senior notes that will mature in 2024

* Priced offering of $550 million senior notes that will mature in 2024, an increase from previously announced offering of $500 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

