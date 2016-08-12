版本:
BRIEF-Electro-Sensors reports Q2 shr $0.04

Aug 12 Electro-Sensors Inc says -

* Electro-Sensors Inc. announces second quarter 2016 financial results

* Electro-Sensors Inc qtrly diluted earnings per share $0.04

* Electro-Sensors Inc qtrly net sales $2 million, down 1.9 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

