公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 13日 星期六

BRIEF-National Security Group qtrly premiums earned $15.2 mln

Aug 12 National Security Group Inc

* Quarterly earnings per share $0.52

* The National Security Group, Inc. Releases earnings

* Qtrly net investment income $1,029,000 versus $813,000

* National Security Group Inc qtrly net premiums earned

$15.2 million versus. $14.9 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

