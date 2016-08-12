版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 13日 星期六 05:32 BJT

BRIEF-Transgenomic says Q2 loss per share $0.10 from cont ops

Aug 12 Transgenomic Inc :

* Transgenomic reports second quarter 2016 financial results

* Q2 loss per share $0.10 from continuing operations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

