公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 13日 星期六

BRIEF-Kingold Jewelry Q2 earnings per share $0.30

Aug 12 Kingold Jewelry Inc

* Kingold Jewelry reports financial results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2016

* Q2 sales rose 56.5 percent to $390.3 million

* Q2 earnings per share $0.30

* Company reiterates guidance of between 50 and 60 metric tons of 24-karat gold processed in 2016. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

