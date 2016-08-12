版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 13日 星期六 04:15 BJT

BRIEF-Capnia Q2 loss per share $0.23

Aug 12 Capnia Inc

* Q2 loss per share $0.23

* Capnia reports second quarter 2016 financial results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

