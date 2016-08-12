版本:
BRIEF-Astea International Q2 revenue $5.7 mln vs $6.5 mln

Aug 12 Astea International Inc

* Q2 loss per share $0.33

* Reports Second Quarter And Year-To-Date 2016 results

* Q2 revenue $5.7 million versus $6.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

