公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 13日 星期六 06:09 BJT

BRIEF-Supernus Pharma says Charles W Newhall III elected chairman

Aug 12 Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Supernus announces resignation of Dr. James Barrett from board of directors; Charles W. Newhall, III elected chairman Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

