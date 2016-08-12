版本:
BRIEF-Fiore Exploration announces increase of private placement to $10 mln

Aug 12 Fiore Exploration Ltd

* Fiore Exploration Ltd. Announces increase of private placement to $10 million

* Increased non-brokered private placement to 18.2 million common shares at a price of $0.55 per common share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

