版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 13日 星期六 04:34 BJT

BRIEF-Cleantech Solutions International Q2 revenue fell 73.3 pct

Aug 12 Cleantech Solutions International Inc

* Q2 loss per share $0.15

* Cleantech Solutions International reports second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 revenue fell 73.3 percent to $4.1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐