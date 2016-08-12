版本:
BRIEF-Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust reports Q2 results

Aug 12 Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust

* Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust reports financial results for the second quarter of 2016

* Funds from operations (FFO) for quarter ended June 30, 2016 of $3,648 or $0.20 per unit

* Adjusted funds from operations (FFO) for quarter ended June 30, 2016 of $4,009 or $0.22 per unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

