BRIEF-Forward Industries Q3 revenue $6.7 million

Aug 12 Forward Industries Inc

* Q3 revenue $6.7 million

* Forward reports fiscal 2016 third quarter results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.01 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

