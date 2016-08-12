版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 13日 星期六

BRIEF-Parsley Energy names Larry Parnell as Vice President

Aug 12 Parsley Energy Inc

* Parsley Energy announces resignation of Randolph Newcomer, Jr. from its board of directors and appointment of Larry Parnell as Vice President- Engineering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

