BRIEF-ADMA Biologics reports second quarter 2016 results

Aug 12 ADMA Biologics Inc

* ADMA Biologics reports second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.39 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 loss per share $0.50

* Q2 revenue view $2.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly total revenue $2.3 million versus $1.3 million

* ADMA Biologics reports second quarter 2016 results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

