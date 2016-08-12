版本:
BRIEF-Northern Power Systems Provides Update Regarding Filing of Disclosure Documents

Aug 12 Northern Power Systems Corp

* Northern Power Systems provides update regarding filing of disclosure documents

* Northern Power Systems Corp says "restatement had no impact on company's cash position or cash flow from operations" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

