BRIEF-United and IBT reach agreement in principle for technicians

Aug 12

* United and IBT reach agreement in principle for technicians

* United airlines says reached an agreement in principle with International Brotherhood of Teamsters for joint contract covering about 9,000 employees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

