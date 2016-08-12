版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 13日 星期六 05:42 BJT

BRIEF-New Concept Energy Q2 loss per share $0.07

Aug 12 New Concept Energy Inc :

* New Concept Energy Inc reports second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 revenue $665,000

* Q2 loss per share $0.07 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

