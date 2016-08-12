版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 13日 星期六 05:36 BJT

BRIEF-Servotronics Q2 revenue rose 11 percent

Aug 12 Servotronics Inc

* Servotronics, Inc. Announces second quarter and six month results for the periods ended June 30, 2016

* Q2 earnings per share $0.43

* Q2 revenue rose 11 percent

* Qtrly non-GAAP adjusted basic earnings per share $ 0.45 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐