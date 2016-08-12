版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 13日 星期六 05:40 BJT

BRIEF-CV Sciences Reports second quarter 2016 financial results

Aug 12 CV Sciences Inc

* CV Sciences, Inc. Reports second quarter 2016 financial results

* Q2 loss per share $0.04 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

