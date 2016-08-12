版本:
BRIEF-First Interstate Bancsystem cash consideration for acquisition was $34 mln

Aug 12 First Interstate Bancsystem Inc

* First Interstate Bancsystem, Inc.'s bank subsidiary acquires Flathead Bank of Bigfork, Montana

* Says Flathead Bank was merged into first interstate bank, with first interstate bank as resulting institution

* First interstate expects transaction to be immediately accretive to earnings per share

* Cash consideration for acquisition was $34 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

