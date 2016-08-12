版本:
BRIEF-Mosaic Capital reports qtrly revneue $48.3 million

Aug 12 Mosaic Capital Corp

* Mosaic Capital Corporation reports Q2 2016 financial results

* Qtrly net income and comprehensive income attributable to shareholders $2.2 million versus $656,000 last year

* Says "We view north american public and private mass transportation market as having solid long-term fundamentals"

* Qtrly revenue $48.3 million versus $43.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

