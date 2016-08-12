版本:
BRIEF-Pure Gold Mining Inc qtrly loss per share $0.02

Aug 12 Pure Gold Mining Inc 

* Pure Gold reports first quarter financial results

* Pure Gold Mining Inc qtrly loss per share $0.02 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

